The 63rd Annual Conference of Bodo Sahitya Sabha kicked off on Friday with a breathtaking showcase of Bodo tradition and culture. The sprawling Boko Gandhi Maidan Samannya Kshetra witnessed a mesmerizing display of the traditional Bagrumba dance performed by 500 talented Bodo girls.

The conference, a convergence of literary enthusiasts, poets, and cultural representatives, welcomed participants from diverse linguistic backgrounds, including Boro, Assamese, Garo, Hajong, Rabha, Missing, Nepali, Bengali, English, Hindi, Karbi, Dimasa, Miching, and Tiwa languages.

The inaugural day saw the opening of temporary offices for eleven sub-committees, with dignitaries inaugurating key installations such as the main entrance, main stage, exhibition, and book fair doors. Approximately 2,000 delegates from various parts of India, including Assam and the North East, as well as neighboring countries like Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh, graced the event. Nagarmal Swargiary, the Executive President of the Reception Committee, estimated a daily attendance of 30,000 to 50,000 people.

The first day featured a multilingual poet's conference presided over by Professor Dr. Anil Boro, Head of the Department of Folk Arts at Guwahati University. Visitors had the opportunity to explore a Boro family's traditional residence, showcasing exhibits like bamboo and clay houses, Batho Puja ceremonies, traditional pig pens, handlooms, and paddy barns.

On the second day, Assam Education Minister Ronoj Pegu addressed the gathering, emphasizing the importance of mother tongue education. Pegu highlighted the government's efforts to rectify past mistakes in school management and announced ongoing teacher recruitment drives to address shortages in government schools.

The Education Minister released the souvenir for the 63rd Boro Sahitya Sabha, joined by Chief Executive Member of Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council Tankeswar Rabha, President of Assam Sahitya Sabha Surya Hazarika, and other dignitaries. Biswajit Daimary, Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, attended as the chief guest and commended the unprecedented 500 Bodo traditional dancers.

Expressing gratitude to the Boro community for adopting the Assamese language, Speaker Daimary urged others to learn Bodo as well. He acknowledged the unique role of Bodo Sahitya Sabha, emphasizing its commitment to language development and addressing the scarcity of Bodo medium teachers.

Hemanta Boro, a member of the organizing committee, highlighted the diverse traditional Bodo dances performed during the conference, including Dawsedelai, Mwsaglanai, Bagurumba, Bardwi Sikhila, Nagurnai (Fishing Dance), and more, showcasing the rich cultural tapestry of the Bodo community.