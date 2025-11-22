Assam: 65-year-old cancer patient gets new lease of life after free surgery in Borgang

In a remarkable display of medical skill and humanitarian service, Dr. Manoj Kumar Mili, a General and Laparoscopic Surgeon, successfully saved the life of a 65-year-old cancer patient from Biswanath by performing a critical surgery free of cost.

The patient, Satya Gogoi, a resident of Chandamari in Gohpur, was admitted to Catholic Hospital Borgang on June 16, 2025, with a severe case of adenocarcinoma accompanied by serious abdominal complications. The condition required immediate surgical intervention to prevent further deterioration.

After a thorough evaluation, Dr. Mili decided to perform a primary colo-colic anastomosis with RO resection, a complex and high-risk procedure. According to the surgeon, the operation proceeded smoothly without any intraoperative complications. Post-surgery follow-ups revealed that the patient showed excellent recovery, offering renewed hope to his family.

What makes the intervention even more extraordinary is that Dr. Mili performed the entire surgery free of charge, underscoring his unwavering commitment to providing accessible healthcare. At a time when rising medical expenses often delay critical treatment, his compassionate act removed the financial burden that could have cost the patient his life.

The family of Satya Gogoi, along with relatives and community members, expressed profound gratitude for Dr. Mili’s dedication and kindness. Many hailed the surgeon not only for his medical expertise but also for his exceptional humanitarian values.

This case adds to a series of successful interventions led by Dr. Mili, who is widely respected for combining surgical excellence with empathy. His service continues to inspire trust in Assam’s healthcare system and stands as a shining example of the noble essence of medical practice.

For Satya Gogoi, Dr. Mili’s timely intervention has restored more than health—it has restored dignity, hope, and life.