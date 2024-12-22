Assam's Dhubri police detained 68 individuals from various areas of the district on December 22 for involvement in facilitating and organising child marriages.

The individuals were detained from areas including College TOP, Bazar TOP, Dharmasala, Soulmari, Gauripur, Golakganj, Tamarhat, and Bilasipara.

The crackdown is part of a broader effort to eliminate the illegal practice of underage marriages, which remains a significant concern in the region.

Acting on specific intelligence regarding organised child marriages, the police carried out the arrests. Those detained are suspected of being directly involved in facilitating, organising, or participating in such activities, which violate the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.

"This operation underscores our zero-tolerance policy towards child marriage. Protecting children and ensuring their right to education and a safe future is our priority," a senior police officer stated.

The police have also initiated outreach programmes to raise awareness about the consequences of child marriage and the importance of adhering to legal marriageable age requirements.

Investigations are ongoing to identify additional individuals involved in these cases. The detainees are currently in custody, and further legal actions will be taken based on the findings.

Authorities have urged the public to cooperate and report any instances of child marriage to help eradicate the practice.