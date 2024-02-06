On the 5th day of Anna Sewa Din, 69.95% of beneficiaries have availed their free rice, totaling 94,042.21 MT distributed during the initial five days of the monthly campaign. The Government of Assam, committed to ensuring food security, initiated 'Anna Seva Din' on the first days of each month starting from December. This program, operating under the National Food Security Act, 2013, focuses on distributing free food grains to eligible beneficiaries.

Under the 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalvan Anna Yojana,' beneficiaries receive 35 Kg of rice monthly per family under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and 5 kg of rice per month per beneficiary under the Priority Household (PHH) category. On 'Anna Sewa Din,' beneficiaries are urged to collect their entitled free rice from Fair Price Shops, along with obtaining receipts generated by POS machines against the received rice.

For Fair Price Shops, several tasks are outlined for a smooth operation during 'Anna Sewa Din.' They are required to collect their free rice from Fair Price Shops, inform beneficiaries about the event through widespread publicity, keep the shop open throughout the day, ensure the full distribution of entitled rice, and produce receipts from e-POS machines against the rice received by beneficiaries.

The monthly 'Anna Seva Din' initiative is a crucial step taken by the government to uphold food security, especially during challenging times, and promote efficient distribution of essential resources to those in need.