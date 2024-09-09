The two-day-long 6th Rabha Hasong Wushu Championship, organized by the Rabha Hasong Sports Association in collaboration with the Dudhnoi Martial Arts Academy and the Rabha Hasong Wushu Sub-Committee, came to a successful close on Sunday in Dudhnoi, Goalpara district. The event, which commenced on Saturday, brought together young athletes from various clubs within the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) area.

National referees Ratul Saikia from Guwahati and Jakob Basumatary from Udalguri played crucial roles in the championship, serving as head judge and assistant head judge, respectively. Ratul Saikia, in his remarks, lauded the council's initiative to promote sports among the region's youth, expressing optimism about the impact it would have on both boys and girls in the community.

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Aditya Rabha, an Executive Member of RHAC, shared that 170 young athletes, both boys and girls, from different clubs under the council's jurisdiction participated in the championship. "This event has been held since 2017, funded by RHAC, with the core aim of empowering the youth in the region through sports," Rabha said, highlighting the council's commitment to nurturing local talent.

Wushu, a martial art that integrates traditional and modern Chinese techniques, is recognized as an official sport in the Asian Games, East Asian Youth Games, Southeast Asian Games, and other global multi-sport events. It is widely practiced in over 120 countries, making it a significant part of international martial arts.

Among the competing clubs, Boko from Kamrup district emerged victorious, securing the highest number of medals. Dhupdhara and Matia clubs, both from Goalpara district, claimed second and third positions, respectively. The championship concluded with an enthusiastic closing ceremony attended by RHAC Vice-President Ramakanta Rabha, Executive Members Sumit Rabha and Phanindra Rabha, ARSU leaders, and various other dignitaries.