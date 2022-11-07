Hailankandi Police have arrested seven youths for allegedly eve teasing school girls in Chandrapur Village on November 4.

The arrested youths have been identified as Kashim Uddin, Rejaul Islam Barbhuiya, Samir Uddin, Sharif Uddin, Afjal Hussain, Amir Hussain, and Majmul Haque.

The alleged incident took place at Chandrapur area near Lala Police Station. On Saturday morning, when the seven youths, who were going towards Hailakandi from Bilaipur side in a car stopped near the school's entrance gate and allegedly made objectionable comments at some girl students of the school.

The teachers of the school tried to confront the boys but they failed and eventually informed the police and lodged a complaint at Lala Police Station.

On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered and police arrested the seven youths from Bilaipur village near the Assam-Mizoram border on Sunday.

The police also seized the car which the seven youths used during the alleged incident.

The officer-in-charge of Lala police station, Alongbar Basumatary informed that the youths were arrested under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The officer in charge also informed that as per their investigation it has come to light that they were involved in various anti-social activities in the past.