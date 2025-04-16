Tensions flared in Silchar town of Assam's Cachar district on Sunday, April 13 as a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act escalated into violence, prompting police intervention. Seven individuals were arrested for allegedly pelting stones at police personnel during the demonstration in the Berenga area.

According to officials, the protest—organized without prior permission—drew hundreds of participants who took to the streets carrying national and black flags. The protestors vocally demanded the repeal of the newly amended Waqf legislation. Clashes erupted when the crowd turned unruly, leading to stone-pelting. In response, police used batons to disperse the agitators and regain control.

Visuals from the site showed protestors chanting anti-government slogans, including “BJP Go Back.” The Bharatiya Janata Party currently governs both at the Centre and in Assam.

Security was heightened following intelligence alerts. A day before the protest, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had warned of potential unrest, citing strong intelligence inputs indicating possible disturbances by sections of the minority community over the controversial Act.

Police have initiated legal proceedings against the arrested individuals and are monitoring the situation to prevent further escalation.