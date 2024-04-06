In a decisive crackdown against illegal IPL gambling activities, a swift police raid at Kajalgaon police station late at night led to the apprehension of seven individuals allegedly involved in the illicit betting.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Noor Islam alias Moina hailing from the Dhaligaon-Baikhungaon area, Kazimuddin Mandal, Abdul Jubbar alias Pagla, Abdul Wahhab Sarkar, Taizuddin Sarkar, and Halimul Islam from Dhaligaon-Satipur area, along with Motiur Rahman alias Moti Driver.

The operation unfolded at 10 pm yesterday (April 5), when law enforcement authorities caught the IPL gamblers red-handed at the jirani chara of Dhaligaon branch Pretrellium Mazdoor Union, situated in front of the IOC gate of Bongaigaon refinery at Dhaligaon, within the jurisdiction of the Kajalgaon police station.

During the raid, authorities confiscated a significant amount of cash, multiple mobile phones, five motorcycles, scooters, and various incriminating documents from the arrested individuals.

This successful operation underscores law enforcement's determination to combat illegal betting activities associated with high-profile events like the Indian Premier League (IPL).