After the unprecedented death of the three labourers in Assam’s Tinsukia district due to a gas leak in a coal mine, the police initiated a probe into the matter and detained seven persons on September 20.

Ripunjoy Kakoti, additional superintendent of Police, Tinsukia informed that a huge team of Tinsukia police reached the spot on Tuesday and recovered the bodies of the three deceased labourers buried in the ground.

The arrested persons are being interrogated by the police and the Tinsukia police are continuing the operation against the smuggled coal syndicate in Lidu, Margherita.

At least three coal workers were killed while several were injured after a gas leak at a coal mine in Assam's Tinsukia district on September 18 night.

The deceased were identified as Shahidul Islam and Hussain Ali of Yogighopa in Bangagaon district and Asmat Ali, a resident of Goalpara district.