A disturbing case of suspected cattle slaughter near a religious site in Assam has led to the arrest of seven individuals by Lakhimpur Police, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed in a statement on Wednesday, June 18.

The arrests follow the recovery of three cattle skulls found dumped along the roadside, just 30 meters from the revered Siring Chuk Namghar, triggering concern among the local community.

The arrested persons have been identified as:

Monsur Ali (60), Rangchali Debera Doloni, PS North Lakhimpur

Md. Rejjak Ali (29), Rangchali Debera Doloni, PS North Lakhimpur

Saha Ali (48), Deobil Christian, PS Panigaon



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Diluar Hussain (25), Deobil Christian, PS Panigaon

Dildar Hussain (30), Deobil Christian, PS Panigaon

Abu Kalam Ali (33), Chukulibhoria, PS North Lakhimpur

Jahidul Islam (22), Chukulibhoria, PS North Lakhimpur

In a significant lead, police recovered three more cattle skulls during a subsequent search at the residence of Monsur Ali, which were seized for forensic and legal proceedings.

Chief Minister Sarma, sharing the development on social media, reiterated the government’s zero-tolerance policy against any act that hurts religious sentiments or disrupts communal harmony. He commended Lakhimpur Police for their swift and decisive action.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the act and whether the accused are linked to a larger network. Meanwhile, police presence has been heightened around sensitive areas to maintain peace.

The incident has sparked widespread condemnation, with community leaders calling for strict legal action and urging restraint to prevent communal tension.