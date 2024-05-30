A 7-month-old elephant calf, which had wandered out of Raimana National Park several months ago, has tragically died despite efforts by the forest department to save it.

The calf, which had been staying near the Charalpara picnic spot in Powali for about seven months, was found in a weakened state shortly before its death.

The young elephant had left the confines of the national park and appeared to have lost its way, ultimately settling in the Charalpara area.

Local residents reported the presence of the calf to the forest department, which had been monitoring its condition and trying to provide assistance.

Efforts to rescue and rehabilitate the calf intensified when its health began to deteriorate. Despite these attempts, the calf was unable to recover and succumbed to its condition.

The forest department has not yet determined the exact cause of death but suspects that the prolonged period of displacement and inadequate nutrition may have played significant roles.