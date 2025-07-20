Assam: 7-year-old girl succumbs to Japanese Encephalitis in Titabor

A 7-year-old girl from the Dholi Samaguri Tea Estate in Titabor, Jorhat district, died due to Japanese Encephalitis (JE), raising concerns over the seasonal spread of the mosquito-borne disease in Upper Assam.

The deceased, identified as Barsha Munda, was undergoing treatment at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) after showing symptoms consistent with JE. Despite medical intervention, the young girl succumbed to the infection, prompting fear among local residents, especially in tea garden communities where such diseases are known to proliferate during the monsoon months.

While health authorities have not yet declared an outbreak, the incident has heightened public anxiety in the region, which historically remains vulnerable to vector-borne illnesses such as Japanese Encephalitis and malaria.

Local health officials have yet to issue an official statement regarding the case's link to any broader trend. Meanwhile, residents and public health advocates are calling for urgent preventive measures, including intensified fogging, distribution of mosquito nets, awareness drives, and mass vaccination campaigns in vulnerable areas.

Further information from the Health Department is awaited as surveillance and containment efforts are expected to be stepped up in the coming days.