Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat, during his two-day visit to Majuli, expressed deep concern over the increasing incidents of religious conversions in the northeastern region. Bhagwat highlighted the psychological aspect behind these conversions stating that 70 percent of the population appears to be psychologically prepared to reconvert their religion to Hinduism.

In discussion with spiritual leaders and Xatradhikars in Majuli, Bhagwat stated that the reasons behind religious conversions extend beyond economic factors. He asserted that individuals are turning away from their original faith due to a perceived weakness in their minds. According to Bhagwat, these conversions are not merely a recent phenomenon but are rooted in a loss of faith over the past thousand years.

"Majuli, once a stronghold of Hinduism, has witnessed a significant rise in the number of conversions, particularly to Christianity. These conversions are not a result of poverty but a lack of faith in their own religion," remarked Bhagwat.

The RSS Chief urged for a focused effort on educating the new generation about Hinduism, emphasizing that the responsibility lies with the older generations to impart knowledge and values. "We must train the youth to understand and appreciate the richness of Hindu culture," he added.

Bhagwat extended the concern beyond Majuli, acknowledging that religious conversion is a growing issue across the entire northeastern region. He called for a collective effort to address the challenges posed by these conversions and stressed the importance of preserving indigenous cultural practices.

During his visit to Majuli, Bhagwat asserted, "We all have the same ancestors," stating the need for unity among diverse communities.