Assam: 70-year-old woman killed at home, family suspects robbery

Sensation gripped Bhulukaguri village under Dharamtul Police Station in Assam's Morigaon district after the body of a 70-year-old woman was found inside her residence on June 16.

The deceased has been identified as Nareswari Medhi Prasad, who was reportedly living alone in the house.

According to family members, a relative visited her residence in the afternoon and found the front door locked while the rear door was open. Growing suspicious, the relative entered the house and discovered the elderly woman lying motionless on a bed.

Witnesses said the victim's face was covered in blood and visible injury marks were found on her neck and face, indicating that she may have been physically assaulted before her death.

Following the incident, senior police officials from Morigaon rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. A forensic examination is also expected to be conducted to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Family members suspect that the crime may have been linked to robbery, alleging that cash and valuables could have been targeted by the perpetrators. The victim's husband had worked in the Railways, and she was reportedly receiving a pension after his death.

Police have not ruled out any angle and are investigating the case. The incident has triggered concern and shock among local residents, while authorities continue efforts to identify those responsible for the suspected murder.