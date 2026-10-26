Dima Hasao Police seized 700 bags of urea fertilizer weighing approximately 31.5 tonnes from a truck at Doloisunga along National Highway 27 in Assam’s Dima Hasao district on October 25. The truck driver and helper were apprehended in connection with the seizure.

Acting on intelligence inputs, police intercepted a 16-wheeler truck bearing registration number WB 63B 5938 at Doloisunga, under Harangajao Police Station. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 700 bags of urea fertilizer allegedly concealed beneath bags of rice.

According to preliminary information, the consignment was being transported from West Bengal to Mizoram.

Following the recovery, police seized the truck and the fertilizer consignment. The driver and helper were taken into custody for further legal action.

The investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the transportation of the fertilizer and verify the documents associated with the consignment.