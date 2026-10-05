Assam: 716 beneficiaries receive medical care at Seva Sankalp health camp in Barpeta

A total of 716 people received medical consultation and treatment at a Health and Wellness Camp organised under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan at Bahari High School in Assam’s Chenga Development Block with specialist healthcare, disease screening and access to several government services provided at a single venue.

The camp was attended by the District Commissioner, Barpeta, and the MLA of Barpeta LAC, who interacted with beneficiaries and reviewed the healthcare and public services being delivered at the venue.

Specialist doctors from Medicine, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Paediatrics, Dermatology, Psychiatry, ENT and Ophthalmology, along with AYUSH Medical Officers, provided consultations, treatment and health-related advice to beneficiaries.

A Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) was also deployed at the camp to conduct health check-ups and provide laboratory diagnostic services. A yoga demonstration session was organised to promote physical well-being, healthy lifestyles and preventive healthcare practices.

As part of the camp, a non-communicable disease (NCD) screening programme was conducted with the participation of Community Health Officers, MPWs, ANMs and the ACCF team. A total of 250 people were screened for hypertension and another 250 for diabetes.

The cancer screening programme covered 125 people for oral cancer, while 85 women each were screened for breast cancer and cervical cancer. Beneficiaries requiring further medical attention were provided counselling, health advice and referral services.

The camp also facilitated the creation and distribution of PM-JAY cards to help beneficiaries access cashless healthcare benefits. Services related to Birth and Death Registration, Assurance Certificates and UDID were also made available at the venue.

The initiative brought together specialist doctors, frontline health workers and officials from different departments to provide healthcare, screening, counselling and essential public services closer to residents under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan.