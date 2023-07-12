Assam Police on July 12 apprehended a 72-year-old man for allegedly raping a minor girl in the state's Hailakandi district.

The arrested person has been identified as Shukkur Ali Barabhuiya who is accused of raping a 13-year-old girl.

The elderly man was arrested under the POCSO Act following case number 136/23 of Hailakandi Sadar police station.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.