In a targeted anti-narcotics operation at Asimganj, the Patharkandi Police Station launched a successful crackdown, resulting in the recovery of a significant haul of 7220 YABA tablets. Two individuals were apprehended in connection with the operation.

In a separate incident on January 14, the Border Security Force (BSF) stationed under Guwahati Frontier intercepted and seized a substantial quantity of sugar intended for illegal trade along the Indo-Bangladesh international border. The interception occurred during a boat patrol along the Brahmaputra River near Sukhchar - Khagrachar riverine Channel, PS-Sukhchar, Distt- South Salamara Mankachar (Assam).

The 45th Battalion BSF, vigilant in their patrol duties, successfully thwarted a smuggling attempt and seized a staggering 6400 kg of sugar valued at Rs 2.56 lakh. The confiscated contraband was intended for trafficking from India to Bangladesh. The seized sugar is currently being handed over to the nearest customs office for further legal action.