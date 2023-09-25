In Assam's Barpeta district, a 74-year-old man lost his life after plunging into an open sewer in the middle of Pathsala town.

The deceased has been identified as former police sub-inspector Aswani Kr Thakuria. He fell and had serious injuries; he was taken to Pathsala Hospital and then sent on to Barpeta Medical College. He passed away, nevertheless, on the way to the hospital.

Witnesses said that Thakuria slipped into the sewer when he was going along Pathsala College Road. He drowned because he was unable to climb out.

The incident has sparked massive outrage among locals, who blamed the Pathshala municipality for failing to maintain the sewer and for ignoring repeated complaints about its poor condition.

A protest was held on Pathsala College Road on Monday (September 25) evening, demanding accountability from the municipal authorities. Traffic in the region was hampered by the demonstration.

The incident is being investigated by the local police, who have interviewed witnesses.