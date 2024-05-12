In a significant crackdown on illicit activities, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam conducted a raid near Khanapara AC Bus Stand under Dispur Police Station jurisdiction this afternoon, resulting in the apprehension of several habitual drug peddlers cum thieves.

The operation, carried out on the May 12, 2024, led to the confiscation of various items linked to criminal activities. During the raid, the STF managed to apprehend four individuals suspected of involvement in drug peddling and theft.

The apprehended persons were identified as Ganesh Patir (24 years old), son of Late Birdan Patir, hailing from Bakulgiri Chariali, PS- Dhakuakhana, Dist- Lakhimpur. Presently residing at Khanapara, PS: Dispur, Kamrup (M). Sahid Hussain (27 years old), son of Md. Tabeb Hussain, from Hajo Mulism-Patty, PS- Hajo, Dist- Kamrup (Assam). Currently residing at Khanapara, PS: Dispur, Kamrup (M). Partha Pratim Medhi (23 years old), son of Sri Putul Medhi, hailing from Chimala Bari, PS- Barbari, Dist- Baksa. Presently residing at Hengerabari Ganeshguri, PS: Dispur, Kamrup (M). Amar Pradhan (18 years old), son of Late Karle Pradhan, from 9th Mile, Killing, PS- Khanapara, Dist- Ri-bhoi (Meghalaya).

The raid yielded significant recoveries, including 77 vials containing suspected heroin weighing approximately 105 grams, 5 mobile phones suspected to be stolen, and cash amounting to Rs. 7,220.

