Continuing its relentless crackdown on illegal drug sale and purchase, based on a reliable source about ferrying of drugs, SDPO, Margherita Hemant Kumar Boro and OC, Bordumsa PS, Nitumani Changmai carried out an operation in which two persons namely Joy Ravidas (32) and Diganta Borah (33) of Golaghat was apprehended.

Both of them was arrested from Room No 202 of Hotel President, near Tinsukia.

The police recovered 77.6 grams of heroin containing in 6 cases. The car in which they were ferrying drugs has also been seized.

The recovered drugs have been seized and properly sealed by TSI, Bhaskar Jyoti Baruah under provisions of NDPS Act.