Police in Tamarhat, Assam seized a quantity of suspected brown sugar and apprehended one individual during a targeted operation conducted Tuesday, April 15 evening.

Based on actionable intelligence from a credible source, a police team led by Circle Inspector Ratul Haloi, in coordination with Sub-Inspector Bikash Pratim Mahanta, Officer-in-Charge of Paglahat Women Police Station, SI Rupam Deka, and other personnel, carried out a strategic raid on a computer stall in Satseura, under Tamarhat Police Station jurisdiction.

During the search operation, police detained Mofijul Hoque, 30, son of Supaddin Sheikh and a resident of Bhatipetla village in Dhubri district. Authorities recovered six plastic containers containing a total of 7.86 grams of a substance suspected to be Brown Sugar. The narcotics, including the container weight, were seized on-site in accordance with legal protocol.

The seized material has been sent for further forensic examination, while police have launched an investigation to identify potential connections to wider drug distribution networks in the region.

Officials affirmed that the operation is part of a sustained crackdown on illegal narcotics aimed at strengthening public safety and maintaining law and order in the district.