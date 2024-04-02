Police apprehended a bike thief, Ajay Singh, in Golaghat, who was found with eight containers of heroin reportedly transported from Dimapur. Despite attempting to evade capture, Singh was detained at a traffic signal.

A policeman sustained serious injuries during the operation.

Golaghat police took to X and wrote, "Based on specific input, an operation was conducted at Juria Dolong near Nambor forest against #Drugs. One most wanted criminal Ajay Singh apprehended and recovered 8 boxes of #Heroine (weighing 132 grms) from his possession alongwith a scooty. Legal proceedings initiated"

In a separate incident in Mizoram, the police and Assam Rifles seized a large quantity of heroin, valued at crores of rupees, from the Champai district.

The 1.777 kg of heroin was hidden in 150 soap boxes and is estimated to be worth Rs 12,43,90,000. The supplier attempted to escape, leaving their scooty behind at the scene. Investigations are currently underway.

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