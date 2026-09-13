Assam: 8 cattle recovered after two vehicles intercepted near Morigaon Police Reserve, 4 persons apprehended

Four persons were apprehended and eight cattle were recovered after two Mahindra Supro vehicles were intercepted near the Morigaon Police Reserve in Assam on Sunday morning, according to the information provided by authorities.

The two vehicles, bearing registration numbers AS 01 VC 4856 and AS 01 SC 5627, were intercepted during an operation near the Morigaon Police Reserve. Eight cows were subsequently recovered from the vehicles.

Four persons travelling in connection with the vehicles were apprehended. They have been identified as Anowar Ali (38), son of Munnaf Ali, a resident of Hatkhula village under Sonapur police station in Kamrup (Metropolitan) district; Josim Ali (19), son of late Borkot Ali, a resident of Hastinapur under Basistha police station in Kamrup (Metropolitan); Saifuddin Ahmed (39), son of late Hasem Ali, a resident of Hatkhula village under Sonapur police station; and Rajib Hussain (20), son of late Akhtar Hussain, also from Hatkhula village under Sonapur police station.

The recovered cattle and the apprehended persons were taken into custody for further legal proceedings. Further details regarding the origin and intended destination of the cattle were not immediately available.