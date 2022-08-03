At least eight labourers were injured, three of them seriously, when an under-construction roof collapsed as it “lost balance while fitted” at Bongaigaon Railway Station in Assam on Tuesday.

The incident took place when the overhead shed collapsed around 4:30 PM on Tuesday when a group of labourers were working underneath the roof. The workers were allegedly hired by the contractor who was hired to construct the shed.

Swapnaneel Deka, the police superintendent of Bongaigaon district said: “The overhead shed lost balance while being fitted. Altogether, eight labourers have been injured. The condition of three is serious and they have been admitted to a private hospital, while the remaining five are undergoing treatment in the civil hospital.”

The re-construction of platform number 2 was going on for the last few days.

The shed of the new platform was half prepared already and construction of the remaining part was going on full swing as per directions of the Railway administration.

Though negligence has been suspected, railway officials have not made any declarations in this regard.