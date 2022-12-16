In a bizarre incident , eight students were expelled for making video inside classroom in Karimganj district.

The incident took place at Jafargarh Extended Higher Secondary School in Karimganj.

Among the students were 5 females and 3 males.

The students are said to be from Class 12 and Class 9.

According to the principal of the school, the students made the video during lunch hours.

He said that school authorities came to know about the incident after the video went viral. He further said that the guardians of the students were called upon and were informed about the and reason for expulsion and students.

“There were 8 students in total. Five were female and three were male students. They made the video on 13th December during lunch break and went viral soon afterwards. On 14th December when we came to school , we consulted with our teachers and decided to initiate action against the students. We called their guardians and warned them that their children do not repeat such activities in future.”, the Principal said.

He said that the school has less number of teachers in the higher section and sometimes it is very difficult for them to handle the students.

He added that what the students did against the rules and regulations of the school and that their school do not entertain such activities inside the school premises.