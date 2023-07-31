In a major crackdown on illegal Rohingya immigrants, the Special Task Force as per the direction of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, conducted an operation along the bordering districts of Tripura and arrested 8 persons in connection with the the STF case No. 01/2023 U/S 120(B)/ 121A/ 153A(1)(b)420/ 468/471 IPC R/W Section 12(1)(a)/12(1A) (a)(b)/12(2) of the Passport Act.

The operation was carried out by five police teams headed by ASP/Dy.SP level Officers to various Bordering districts of Tripura

During the operation, total 8 linkmen/touts were apprehended who are suspected to be involved in illegal business of crossing Rohingia Muslims into Indian Territory by using fake ID and other travelling documents after processing of fake travelling documents for showing the illegal Rohingiya Muslims and Bangladeshi nationals as Indian Citizen.

In what can be termed a major threat to national security, the touts involved in the illegal business have been facilitating the illegal Rohingya immigrants to board Delhi bound trains from Kumarghat Railway Station (Tripura).

As per the modus operandi, these Touts escorted Rohingyas to board Kolkata/Delhi/ Hydeabad/ Banglore bound trains from Dharmanagar, Kumarghat (Tripura) and Badarpur (Assam) by using fake ID as well as processing fake documents.



During search and raid, the following Touts have been apprehended by the STF Assam :-

1. Tout Uttam Pal of Dalugaon, Unakoti,Tripura,

2. Tout Kajal Sarkar of Kamalghat, West Tripura,

3. Tout Sagar Sarkar of Kamalghat, West Tripura,

4. Tout Pervez Hussain @ Abdul Hussain, Sepahijela District,Tripura,

5. Tout Md. Shaahadat @ Sahadat SK of Chandpur, who is a BD national

6. Tout Shib Sankar Ghosh @ Boto, Belonia, South Tripura

7. Tout Kartik Nama of Belonia,South Tripura,

8. Tout Bijoy Barua,Bangladeshi Tout from Chittagang, Bangladesh.



Further investigation is on to crack down the illegal network of Touts who are involved in anti India activities.

Next round of operations based on investigation carried out so far would be carried out in other parts of the country where touts helping Rohingiyas are located.

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