Assam: 8-year-old girl critical after assault in Bongaigaon, suspect at large

Public outrage and tension escalated in the Abhayapuri area of Assam’s Bongaigaon district following the brutal assault of an eight-year-old minor girl. The victim is currently hospitalized in critical condition.

According to local authorities, the incident occurred recently when the minor was targeted and severely assaulted. Police have identified the prime suspect as a local resident named Moniruddin, who fled the scene immediately after the incident and remains at large.

Following the assault, the victim was rushed to a nearby medical facility, where doctors describe her condition as critical but stable. She continues to undergo intensive medical treatment.

The incident has sparked widespread condemnation across the region, leading to public demonstrations. Multiple local organizations, civil society groups, and community leaders have staged protests, demanding swift intervention from the state administration and the highest legal penalties for the perpetrator.

Local police have registered a case under relevant sections of the law, including provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Law enforcement agencies have deployed multiple teams to track down the fleeing suspect. Security has been heightened in Abhayapuri to maintain law and order amid growing public anxiety.