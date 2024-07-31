The Assam government is gearing up for a grand Jhumur dance performance featuring 8,000 tea tribe artists this November.

The event aims to highlight the tea tribe community and follows last year's record-setting Bihu performance.

While speaking to media persons after the weekly Assam cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Sarma said that the event will be held on November 20 and the matter was extensively discussed with the district commissioners during the recent two-day DC Conference.

He said, "This year, we are planning to organize a Jhumur dance display at the same stadium with a total of 8,000 performers from 800 tea gardens across districts of the state."



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The Assam Chief Minister mentioned that a song for the performance has already been prepared and will be released in a couple of days.

"We have already recorded the song and it will be released in a day or two. Regarding the performance, I discussed it in detail with the DCs so that the drawbacks of our last attempt are not repeated this time," Sarma said.