Assam: 85-year-old son clears father’s 50-year-old debt in Dhubri court

The National Lok Adalat held at the Dhubri New Court Complex on Saturday became the stage for a deeply moving moment when 85-year-old Taiyab Ali cleared a pending debt of ₹540 owed in his late father’s name for nearly half a century.

The Lok Adalat, organised by the Dhubri District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) under the chairmanship of District and Sessions Judge Bablu Sutradhar, resolved 1,468 cases and facilitated recoveries worth ₹2.74 crore. But it was Ali’s act of filial duty that captured hearts and brought a moral dimension to the proceedings.

Holding a piece of paper bearing his father Md Ishak Mia’s name, Ali said he was shocked to discover that a case had been pending since before his father’s death. The issue concerned a minimum balance of ₹540 in a bank current account. “I cannot allow any debt of my father to remain unsettled,” he said, before promptly paying the sum on his father’s behalf.



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Ali’s gesture was met with respect and admiration by those present, reminding everyone that justice is about more than legal and financial settlements—it is also about honour, respect, and moral duty.

The Lok Adalat also set up benches across seven courts in the district, including Bilasipara, to handle a range of disputes from civil and family matters to pre-litigation issues and motor accident claims. Secretary of Dhubri DLSA, Syeda Farida Afzal Jinnat, thanked all participating judges, lawyers, and staff for making the event a success, emphasising that the initiative embodies the mission of ensuring swift, affordable, and accessible justice for all.

While the statistics reflected the efficiency of the Lok Adalat, it was Ali’s heartfelt act that stood as the true symbol of justice—one rooted in respect for legacy and the unbroken bond between father and son.