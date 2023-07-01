An 85-year-old woman was mercilessly trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants in Lakhipur, Assam's Goalpara district on the night of June 30.

Suturi Rabha has been identified as deceased.

A large herd of elephants wandered into a residential neighbourhood near the Lakhipur Block Development office, presumably looking for food. The elderly woman who was nearby accidentally got into contact with the enraged tuskers and was unable to run due to her age.

She was attacked and brutally trampled to death, leaving her permanently disfigured.

Following the attack, local police and locals went to the scene and successfully chased the herd away.

The police eventually retrieved the deceased woman's body and sent it for a post-mortem.

A wild tusker stomped to death a 70-year-old lady near Guwahati Airport earlier this week. The event occurred in the Satargaon neighbourhood, which is within the jurisdiction of the Azara police station.