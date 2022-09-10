Continuing with its crackdown on drugs in the state, Assam Police ramped up their efforts to recover yet another major drug consignment from Karbi Anglong district on early Saturday morning.

Acting on a specific input, a Naka checking was set up at Lahorijan near the Assam-Nagaland border under Khatkhati police station jurisdiction.

At about 2 am, a truck coming from Manipur was intercepted and on thorough checking of the vehicle, a total of 80 packets of ganja weighing 860 kg and three soap boxes containing 40.70 grams suspected to be heroin have been recovered.

Three persons have been arrested in connection to the seizure. The arrested persons have been identified as Filter Kalita (32), Dipak Mahato (26), and Rahul Tamang (19).

Taking to Twitter Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, “Yet another success in @assampolice’s drive to curb the menace of drugs. Early in the morning today, @karbianglongpol seized 860 kg Ganja and 40-gram Heroin hidden in a secret chamber in a truck at Lahorijan, Karbi Anglong. Good work.”

#AssamAgainstDrugs



Yet another success in @assampolice’s drive to curb the menace of drugs.



Early in the morning today, @karbianglongpol seized 860 kg Ganja and 40 gram Heroin hidden in a secret chamber in a truck at Lahorijan, Karbi Anglong.



Good work 👏@DGPAssamPolice pic.twitter.com/s8a9yrNZwY — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 10, 2022

The Assam Police have been working round the clock to curb the illegal drug trading and peddling in the state besides activating the rudder across the neighbouring states paving safe passages for the consignments to enter the Assam market.