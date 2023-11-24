In a rally held in Kokrajhar on November 24, Minister Pijush Hazarika showcased the strides made by the BJP government in fulfilling promises made during the assembly elections two-and-a-half years ago. The event, organized at No. 3 Kokrajhar and No. 4 Baokhungri Assembly constituencies, saw Minister Hazarika addressing a large crowd and emphasizing the government's commitment to the welfare of the people.

One of the key promises reiterated by Hazarika was the phasing out of the Orunodoi scheme and its transformation into the Orunodoi Parivar, with financial increments in a phased manner. The Minister stated that this promise had been fulfilled, with the Arunodaya scheme now benefitting 27 lakh families and the amount set to increase from Rs 1,250 to Rs 1,450 soon.

Addressing the issue of unemployment, Hazarika declared that 87,000 unemployed individuals had been provided with government jobs in the last two years, in line with the Chief Minister's commitment. Furthermore, the Minister pledged to offer jobs to an additional 45,000 unemployed individuals in the next two-and-a-half years, emphasizing the government's dedication to uplifting the youth.

Minister Hazarika criticized the previous Congress government, highlighting the establishment of 18 medical colleges in Assam in the last seven years under BJP rule. He claimed that the Congress, during its 70-year tenure, had managed only seven medical colleges, contrasting it with the BJP's achievements in healthcare infrastructure.

Turning attention to the development of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Hazarika acknowledged past challenges but affirmed a significant positive shift. He disclosed that the government allocated Rs 40-50 crore annually for the development of each constituency in BTR, with an additional Rs 500 crore from the Chief Minister's Good Will Mission for road construction. The Minister also stressed the allocation of substantial funds for flood prevention, with around Rs 300 crore provided in the last two-and-a-half years.

Hazarika urged support for BJP allies to secure Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, asserting that India's progress hinged on his capable governance.