In a significant step towards fulfilling the promise of providing one lakh government jobs to the youth of Assam, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 27 presided over the ceremonial distribution of appointment letters to 62 Assistant Engineers (Civil) under the Water Resources Department. The event took place at the "I" block at the Assam Secretariat Complex.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma announced, "We have been working tirelessly since May 2021 to fulfill our promise of creating one lakh government jobs. With the distribution of appointment letters to these 62 Assistant Engineers, the total appointments now stand at 87,782."

Highlighting the government's continued efforts, Dr. Sarma mentioned the recently-published job advertisements, inviting applications to fill over 5,000 vacancies in the Assam Police and 3,000 vacancies in the Health department. Furthermore, there are plans to fill an additional 8,000 vacancies in Grade-III and Grade-IV categories and 10,000 vacancies in the Education department. This commitment means that an additional 25,000-plus government job positions will be filled shortly, ultimately fulfilling the promise of providing over one lakh government jobs as made during the campaigning for the Assam Assembly elections.

The Chief Minister acknowledged the significant shift in the employment scenario, particularly in the engineering sector, compared to a decade ago when engineering graduates faced limited opportunities in the government sector. He expressed confidence that this new generation of engineers, recruited solely based on merit, will play a crucial role in creating a self-motivated and dedicated workforce, committed to public welfare.

Dr. Sarma highlighted the crucial role of engineers in the Water Resources department, especially in the government's efforts to mitigate the impact of floods in flood-prone areas of the state. He stressed the importance of maintaining embankments before the monsoon and exploring ways to harness the untapped potential of the mighty Brahmaputra for the greater good of the public.

Addressing the newly-recruited engineers, the Chief Minister encouraged them to bring fresh and innovative ideas into their departments while maintaining a strong work ethic. He also cautioned them against engaging in unethical practices, emphasizing the importance of upholding the integrity and values of their departmental seniors.

Water Resources Department Minister Pijush Hazarika, Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu, and Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, S. Abbasi, were also present at the event.