In a major crackdown on illegal drug trafficking in the state, Karimganj Police seized 88 kgs of Yaba tablets from Nischintapur in Bagargul area of Karimganj district on January 17.

Probably the biggest seizure in Assam till date, a team of Karimganj police intercepted one Alto bearing registration number AS-10A-6487 and seized the huge amount of drugs from the vehicle.

Police arrested one drug peddler identified as Hafiz Uddin in connection with the seizure.

Home guards Anupam Singha and Jasim Uddin managed to seize the drugs and inform the police following a Naka checking.

It is estimated that the value of the drugs is more than Rs 40 crore in the international market.

Further investigation is on to find any further linkages to the seizure.

It needs mention here, Guwahati city police seized a large quantity of illegal heroin from a lodge in Dispur on Saturday, January 14, as part of a major crackdown on drug trafficking in the state.

A team of police, led by Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) Partha Sarathi Mahanta and ADCP Kalyan Pathak, raided Barak Lodge based on specific information and found 22 packets of heroin.

The heroin that was seized is estimated to be worth approximately Rs. 2.4 crores, according to the police.

The heroin shipment was found to be in the possession of one individual, Mohammad Noor.

It has been learned that the heroin was being smuggled in from Manipur with the intention of selling it all over the state.

Also read : Assam: Police seize huge quantities of illicit heroin worth Rs 2 crore from Guwahati lodge, one held