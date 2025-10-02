Assam: 88 passengers rescued after ferry gets stranded on Brahmaputra river

Majuli witnessed yet another ferry-related incident on the Brahmaputra River today, October 2 after the vessel Priyanuj-1, en route from Nimatighat to Aphalamukh Ghat, became stranded mid-river due to strong currents.

The ferry was carrying 88 passengers, three four-wheelers, and 26 motorcycles when it lost control and remained stuck in the turbulent waters. Panic ensued briefly, but timely intervention ensured that all passengers were safely evacuated.

Rescue operations were immediately initiated by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), which dispatched a team from Aphalamukh Ghat. With the coordinated efforts of SDRF and local police, the stranded passengers were brought to safety without any casualties.

Authorities have since urged the public to avoid venturing close to the riverbank, citing safety concerns in view of the river’s unpredictable currents.