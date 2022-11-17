Nine members of the Adivasi People’s Liberation Army (APLA) surrendered with arms and ammunition before Assam Police in Karbi Anglong on November 16.



Among the surrendered cadres include one Deputy Commander in Chief, one Area Commander and one Major General.

The cadres also surrendered one Semi Automatic rifle, one SBBL gun, one rifle, one pistol, one handmade gun, one grenade and live cartridges.

The surrendered cadres are Jayanta Hao, Dimesh Urang, Sahato Yimchunger, Bimal Topno, Sotu Karmakar, Gopal Baraik, Chowja Shyam, Joseph Barla and Paul Kharia.

Assam Police said that this is a result of excellent coordination among stakeholders- viz. State Police, Central Agency and the group members.

"With this, we hope to see APLA dissolving in the near future," Assam Police said.

Meanwhile, two AANLA cadres, on May 23, 2022 surrendered before the superintendent of police in Dibrugarh with arms and ammunition.

On May 14, 2022, two more AANLA cadres surrendered before the police in Dibrugarh.