The Pygmy Hog Conservation Programme (PHCP) has announced the successful release of nine captive-bred pygmy hogs (Porcula salvania) into Manas National Park. This critically endangered species, known as the smallest wild pig in the world, has been facing serious threats that jeopardize its survival in the wild.

The release ceremony was graced by R. P. Singh, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest and Head of the Forest Force in Assam. Singh commended the conservation efforts, stating, “The initiative for the reintroduction and restoration of the endangered Pygmy Hog in Manas National Park under the Pygmy Hog Conservation Programme is commendable. I wish the population of the pygmy hog stabilizes in this landscape, making Manas more vibrant in its species richness.”

This recent release marks the fifth since 2020, culminating in a total of 27 pygmy hogs being reintroduced to the national park. A recent camera trap study conducted at the 2023 release site indicated that the reintroduced hogs are acclimatizing to their new environment and engaging in natural behaviors, including breeding. Remarkably, for the first time in the history of the programme, a pregnant female pygmy hog was captured on camera in the wild.

The Pygmy Hog Conservation Programme, a collaborative effort involving the Assam Forest Department and the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust, has been relentless in its mission to revive this species, which was once thought to be extinct in the 1970s. To date, the programme has successfully bred and reintroduced a total of 179 pygmy hogs in Assam, and early reports suggest that their numbers may now approach those of the existing global wild population.

As the conservation community continues to monitor these developments, the success of the PHCP underscores the importance of targeted conservation efforts in protecting endangered species and enhancing biodiversity within protected areas.

Also read: Assam: Two youths killed by speeding train while engrossed in online gaming