Assam: 9 suspected Bangladeshis arrested in Morigaon in crackdown on illegal immigrants
In a major operation aimed at curbing illegal immigration, Morigaon police have apprehended several individuals suspected to be Bangladeshi nationals across multiple police station areas in the district. This intensified drive is part of the district administration’s broader effort to counter unauthorized cross-border infiltration.
In a major operation aimed at curbing illegal immigration, Morigaon police have apprehended several individuals suspected to be Bangladeshi nationals across multiple police station areas in the district. This intensified drive is part of the district administration’s broader effort to counter unauthorized cross-border infiltration.
According to unofficial sources, judicial authorities have confirmed the foreign nationality of those detained, identifying them as Bangladeshi citizens. While the police have yet to release the identities or further operational details, arrests were confirmed from the following jurisdictions:
Morigaon Police Station: 2 individuals arrested
Lahorighat Police Station: 1 individual arrested
Mikirbheta Police Station: 2 individuals arrested
Jagiroad Police Station: 1 individual arrested
Dharamtul Police Station: 2 individuals arrested
Mayong Police Station: 1 individual arrested
The operation reflects increased vigilance by law enforcement in Assam, especially in sensitive border-adjacent districts. Authorities have stated that efforts to trace and detain illegal immigrants will continue in a systematic and lawful manner.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today