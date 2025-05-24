In a major operation aimed at curbing illegal immigration, Morigaon police have apprehended several individuals suspected to be Bangladeshi nationals across multiple police station areas in the district. This intensified drive is part of the district administration’s broader effort to counter unauthorized cross-border infiltration.

According to unofficial sources, judicial authorities have confirmed the foreign nationality of those detained, identifying them as Bangladeshi citizens. While the police have yet to release the identities or further operational details, arrests were confirmed from the following jurisdictions:

Morigaon Police Station: 2 individuals arrested

Lahorighat Police Station: 1 individual arrested

Mikirbheta Police Station: 2 individuals arrested

Jagiroad Police Station: 1 individual arrested

Dharamtul Police Station: 2 individuals arrested

Mayong Police Station: 1 individual arrested

The operation reflects increased vigilance by law enforcement in Assam, especially in sensitive border-adjacent districts. Authorities have stated that efforts to trace and detain illegal immigrants will continue in a systematic and lawful manner.