The Jorhat Medical College & Hospital (JMCH) in Assam has once again made headlines, this time with a case of a minor boy being operated on the wrong leg. The victim, Kalpajyoti Das, is a nine-year-old boy from Dergaon’s Misamari area who had been receiving treatment at JMCH since December 2022 for a disorder on his right leg.

On March 9, the boy was admitted to the hospital and underwent an operation by doctors from the orthopedic department. However, after the operation, the boy's family members were shocked to find that his left leg had been operated on instead of his right leg. The family members alerted the doctors, and Kalpajyoti was taken back to the operation theatre, where his right leg was finally treated.

The boy's family members have alleged that the doctors operated on him without informing them beforehand. They have also questioned why Kalpajyoti was moved out of the operation theatre if both his legs were supposed to be operated on.

Meanwhile, Dr. Purnima Barua, the Medical Superintendent of JMCH, has stated that the incident was the result of a communication gap and that a detailed probe has been ordered. Dr. Barua clarified that a minor defect had started on the boy's left leg, due to which the doctors made an inter-operative decision to operate on it first. She also mentioned that the doctors in charge of the operation should have approached the boy's attendants before taking the decision to operate on his left leg.

The incident has raised concerns about medical negligence and miscommunication at JMCH. The family members of the victim have demanded a thorough investigation into the matter to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in the future.

This incident is a reminder that patients and their families must remain vigilant and informed about the medical procedures they undergo. Hospitals and medical professionals must also ensure that proper communication is maintained with patients and their families to avoid such errors in the future.