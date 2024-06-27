The severe flooding in Karimganj district of Assam has led to the closure of 270 schools, while 93 schools have been converted into temporary relief camps to provide shelter to those affected by the disaster. The district commissioner, Mridul Yadav, has issued an order stating that these schools will remain closed until June 29.

Despite the widespread disruption, the district commissioner's office has clarified that all other government and non-government educational institutions will continue to operate as usual.

The district administration is working tirelessly to manage the situation, providing necessary aid and support to those affected by the floods. The relief camps set up in schools are offering temporary shelter and basic necessities to displaced residents, ensuring their safety and well-being during this crisis.

Residents and students are urged to stay informed about further updates from the district administration regarding the status of educational institutions and flood relief efforts.