Preparations are in full swing for the 93rd session of Srimanta Sakardeva Sangha (SSS) scheduled to commence at Hatikhola Pathar near Rangiya in Kamrup (R) district from February 9. The three-day event promises a colorful array of programs.

On the opening day, the schedule includes a cleanliness drive, morning prayers, Naam Prasanga, and tree sapling plantation. Various inaugurations, such as the main gate, volunteer camp gates, Naamghar, delegate camp, and offices for reception committees, will follow. Additionally, a book fair and exhibition, special delegate camp, temporary shed, and stage will be inaugurated by invited guests.

The first day's agenda also features the sitting of higher devotees (Sharan Sadasya), the main executive meet, drama house inauguration, mass community prayers, a one-act play, a cultural get-together, and the general meeting of the central women welfare branch committee. A vibrant cultural rally is set to precede the religious meet.

The mass religious open meeting, to be presided over by Bhabendra Nath Deka, Padadhikar of Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha will see Kamalakanta Gogoi, adviser of the SSS, inaugurating the event. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will grace the open meeting as the chief guest with Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor of Assam, participating as a special honorable guest.

Notable guests of honor include Rajanikanta Dutta, former Padadhikar of SSS, Rameswar Teli, State Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Labour and Employment, and former Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta.

The 93rd session promises a harmonious blend of cultural festivities, religious gatherings, and esteemed guests, marking another significant chapter in the history of Srimanta Sakardeva Sangha.