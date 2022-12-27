In a special drive conducted against illegal sale of liquor , Hailakandi police on December 27 seized a huge quantity of foreign liquor at Ramnathpur. According to reports, 95 cartoons of illegal liquor was seized during naka checking at Ramnathpur in Hailakandi district. The police seized the liquor from a vehicle bearing registration number 11 DC 8162.

The vehicle was reportedly transporting the liquor from Meghalaya to Mizoram. Police said that they have detained the driver and has been identified as Sarif Uddin Laskar.

“We are questioning the driver and further investigation is on.”, Police said.

Assam Police on December 23 in a surprise raid, seized 550 cases of IMFL manufactured in Meghalaya from the Laharijan area along Assam-Nagaland border in Karbi Anglong district.

"Based on specific information, a joint team of police and excise personnel intercepted a truck bearing registration No AS01-PC-4897 at Laharijan and during search, the team found 550 cases of IMFL manufactured in Meghalaya in the truck," said an excise official.

The approximate value of the seized consignment is reported to be Rs 15 lakh. Two persons including the driver and helper of the vehicle were arrested in this connection.