Assam: 95 children receive free treatment under RBSK at Silchar Hospital, minister lauds medical team

As many as 95 children from Bikrampur and Sonai Block Primary Health Centres (BPHCs) received free medical care under the Rashtriya Bal Suraksha Karyakram (RBSK) at the District Early Intervention Centre (DEIC) located in SM Dev Civil Hospital, Silchar.

The announcement was made by Assam Health Minister Ashok Singhal, who commended the hospital’s medical team for their dedicated service. “A big thank you to our dedicated team of specialist doctors and supporting staff of the hospital for their competent and compassionate care,” the minister stated while appreciating their role in delivering quality care to underprivileged children.

The RBSK, a flagship initiative under the National Health Mission, aims to ensure early identification and timely intervention for children with medical conditions, particularly those from economically weaker sections. Through systematic health screening and free treatment, the programme plays a crucial role in improving child health outcomes.

In a related update, Minister Singhal also highlighted the increasing contribution of Anganwadi Centres in promoting the welfare of women and children across Assam. He shared a video of an Anganwadi worker from the newly inaugurated R.V.C Anganwadi Centre at Simen Chapori in Dhemaji district, who expressed heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma for prioritizing rural child and maternal welfare.

The Anganwadi worker lauded the Chief Minister's leadership, noting that the new centre would significantly improve access to nutrition, early education, and community support in the area.

Minister Singhal reiterated that the state government is committed to empowering every child and woman in Assam. He emphasized that investments in modern Anganwadi infrastructure, accessible healthcare, and focused monitoring are helping to bring about meaningful change at the grassroots level.