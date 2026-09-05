Assam: 95-year-old retired teacher among educators felicitated on Teachers’ Day

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on September 5 felicitated 95-year-old Prafulla Kumar Borthakur, the state’s senior-most retired primary school teacher, at his residence in Jamugurihat, Sonitpur, on the occasion of National Teachers’ Day.

The felicitation was part of the ‘Governor Assam Varishtha Shikshak Samman’ initiative, under which the oldest retired primary school teachers in different districts were honoured at their residences.

Acharya lauded the contribution of teachers in shaping generations and strengthening the intellectual and social fabric of the country, saying respect for educators has remained an integral part of India’s cultural tradition.

Referring to Borthakur’s long career, the governor said the 95-year-old educator had witnessed the transformation of several generations and left a lasting impact on his students through the values, knowledge and confidence he imparted.

Similar felicitation programmes were organised across Assam at district and elementary education block levels. At the district level, 35 senior-most retired primary teachers were honoured at their respective homes, while 113 former teachers received recognition at the Elementary Education Block level.

Meanwhile, 15 teachers were presented state awards at a central function attended by Education Minister Ranoj Pegu.

As part of the celebrations, 12 colleges that received autonomous status from the University Grants Commission, 14 Associate NCC Officers under the Directorate of Higher Education, four teachers who obtained patents under the Directorate of Technical Education and five teachers under the Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan, Assam, were also felicitated.

Pegu said the role of teachers extends beyond guiding individual students, describing them as key forces in building a healthy, educated, disciplined and value-based society.

He urged teachers to embrace emerging technologies and incorporate them into teaching practices, stressing the need to make Assam’s education sector more innovative, skill-oriented and student-centric.