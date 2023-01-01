Assam Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 1 said that 72 cabinet meetings were held in the last year where 966 decisions were taken.

He said this while interacting with editors and journalists of newspapers, TV channels, and digital platforms on the first day of New Year, 2023 at Koinadhora in Guwahati.

''72 cabinet meetings in the last year and a total of 966 decisions were made out of which 86.06 per cent were implemented,'' he added.

He further informed that no cases of rhino poaching were reported in the state in the last year.

“2022 was a landmark year, probably after 25 years not a single case of rhino poaching was reported whether it be in Kaziranga, Orang, Manas or Pobitora National Parks. There has been a significant decrease in cases of rhino poaching although there have been remote cases of one or two incidents”, he added.

The Assam CM also said that all employment exchange has been closed and the government officials should run digitally now.

''Government can't sleep it should be available round the clock, you can apply for trade license, driving license and all other you can apply at night 2 AM also,'' he avowed.

Sarma also said that he visited 35 districts in the last year 230 times.

Also read: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma launches 100 CNG buses in Guwahati