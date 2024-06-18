Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has stated that Assam has transformed and emerged as a safer state for its citizens over the past three years, with crackdowns on drugs and illegal activities, and efforts to combat corruption.

Informing that the state government is moving ahead in the right direction, the Assam CM stated that a crackdown on various criminal activities, including drugs, corruption, and illegal infiltrations, has helped in the transformational process.

The chief minister informed that the Assam Police, since May 2021 has arrested 14,593 traffickers in the state and registered 8,855 cases, seizing significant drug quantities.

Furthermore, he also hailed the state’s zero-tolerance policy, informing that it led to 182 trap cases and 224 arrests, including 206 public servants, recovering Rs 6 crore.

On the crackdown on illegal activities in the state, the CM informed that operations conducted by the Special Task Force tackled illegal infiltration, fake currency, gold smuggling, and wildlife crimes, with numerous arrests.

Taking to the microblogging site X, CM Himanta said, “In the last 3 years, every effort has been made to make Assam a safe state for all the citizens. From crackdown on drugs and child marriage, to reduction in crimes against women and corruption, we are moving ahead in the right direction.”