The Aam Aadmi Party's BTR coordinator Ranjan Kumar Brahma has voiced his opposition to the construction of a new toll gate on NH-31 at Telipara in Gosaigaon sub-division. This comes after years of incomplete construction on about 30 km of the national highway from Srirampur to Kachugaon Mahamaya temple, with 95% of the work remaining unfinished.

According to Brahma, the BJP government has inflicted a blow on the people with this new toll gate. "The distance from Gosaigaon to Siliguri is the same distance from Gosaigaon to Guwahati," he said. "However, on the way from Gosaigaon to Siliguri, there are only three toll gates, compared to five toll gates from Gosaigaon to Guwahati, with a higher amount of tollgate tax. Such an act of the government has shocked the poor people. The poor and middle-class people are unable to climb the road with a car in production because of the tollgate."

Brahma has demanded that the government close the toll gate being constructed at Telipara. The Aam Aadmi Party believes that this toll gate will only serve to further burden the already struggling citizens of the area. The tollgate tax, which disproportionately affects the poor and middle-class, is simply unjustifiable.

The toll gate construction has also drawn criticism from other opposition parties, civil society groups, and the general public. They have accused the government of neglecting the welfare of the people and focusing only on revenue generation through toll gates. They have demanded that the government prioritize road construction and maintenance, and provide affordable and accessible transportation facilities to the people.

The AAP and other opposition parties have opposed the construction and demanded its closure. The government's response to the issue will determine its commitment to the welfare of the people and the principles of good governance.