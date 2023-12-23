The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is going to contest in five constituencies in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. This was stated today by AAP leader Jitu Deka in Barpeta today.

The AAP will be contesting in the seats of Barpeta, Dhubri, Guwahati, Tezpur and Dibrugarh.

Deka said that the AAP Assam unit has already sent a list of candidates for the five constituencies to Delhi. Accordingly, Manoj Dhanwar is looking to contest in Dibrugarh, Arup Kumar Bayan would be contesting in Barpeta and Jasim Khan would be contesting in Dhubri constituency.

He further announced that the AAP is looking to contest the Panchayat elections in the state as well.

The announcement came in after the Barpeta district committee of the AAP held an executive meeting in Barpeta in presence of the central committee leadership earlier today.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the AAP has started the process of strengthening the organisational base in the state.

The AAP will launch a programme titled 'Village Village Yatra' to organise the common people of the village against the BJP government.