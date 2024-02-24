The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is hopeful that they would get to contest three seats in Assam in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The party also stated that it would help the Opposition INDIA bloc in other states as well.

AAP had announced its candidates for three seats in Assam on February 8.

During the seat-sharing announcement today, AAP leader Sandeep Pathak said that Manoj Dhanowar was declared the party candidate for Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat, Baben Choudhary for Guwahati Lok Sabha seat and Rishiraj for the Sonitpur Lok Sabha seat.

Sandeep Pathak stated that the AAP would commence election campaigning on the three Lok Sabha seats and expressed hope that the INDIA bloc would accept it and allocate these seats to the party.

"We are fighters and we are here not just to participate but to win the elections. The purpose of forming an alliance is to win the elections. So, everything should be done in a timely and coordinated manner," he said.

In the same press conference, AAP leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said discussions for seat-sharing had started in Assam and a decision will be taken soon.

AAP and Congress will form a coordination committee for election campaigning in Assam. The committee's responsibility will be to decide which leaders from both parties will campaign in the coalition seats and finalise the strategy for campaigning at those locations.

Earlier in the day, AAP and Congress announced seat-sharing agreements in Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat, Chandigarh and Goa.

In Delhi, AAP will contest from three seats in -- New Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi and East Delhi and Congress will contest from the remaining three seats of Chandni Chowk, North East and North West Delhi.

Congress party will contest from 24 seats in Gujarat, while the AAP is gearing up to test its fortunes in the Bhavnagar and Bharuch constituencies in the western state.

Meanwhile, the Congress will independently field candidates in Chandigarh and the two Lok Sabha seats in Goa.

There has been no announcement of a seat-sharing agreement for Punjab. The ruling AAP had previously declared its intention to independently contest all 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.